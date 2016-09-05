Rocklahoma 2017 Tickets!
Enter to win a pair of FREE TICKETS to Rocklahoma 2017!
On March 24, 1979, Motorhead influences generations of rockers to come with the release of their 'Overkill' album.
Before Power Trip's headlining performance at the Loudwire X CLRVYNT showcase at the Sunset Room in Austin, Texas, guitarist Nick Stewart was presented with a new Les Paul.
Get a listen to the new Davey Suicide album 'Made From Fire' before it is released online and in stores.
In this podcast, we speak with Bad Religion's Greg Graffin about his new solo album, 'Millport,' along with politics, science and punk rock.
We don't know if this kid's got a good head on his shoulders, but we do know he's got a creaky one.
Josh Homme is being sued by an autograph seeker for 'assault, defamation, false light, appropriation and intentional infliction of emotional distress.'
For intergalactic warriors and metal fans alike, March 23, 2014 was a sad day as we lost GWAR front-thing Dave 'Oderus Urungus' Brockie.
Circle June in your calendars death metal fans because Gorguts, Defeated Sanity and Exist are coming to the United States!
On March 23, 1976, Judas Priest released their sophomore album, the widely influential 'Sad Wings of Destiny.' Get the story behind the album inside.
The first leg of this arena tour is set to begin Sept. 14 in Reading, Pa and end Oct. 15 in Tampa, Fla., though more concerts will be announced soon.
See how we ranked Behemoth's albums from weakest to strongest!